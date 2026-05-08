DET signs strategic MoUs to strengthen export support for Dubai-based manufacturers at Make it in the Emirates 2026

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), through its Export Assistance Programme, has signed a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding with leading financial and logistics ecosystem players during its participation at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’, strengthening support for Dubai-based manufacturers and exporters seeking to expand into international markets.

The MoUs highlight Dubai’s ongoing focus on enhancing the emirate’s export ecosystem by providing manufacturers with more competitive access to finance, export credit protection, and tailored logistics solutions.

The agreements also support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by enabling businesses to scale globally and contributing to the goal of more than doubling manufacturing value-added output in the decade up to 2033, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading global hub for trade, manufacturing, and enterprise growth.

The financial partnerships include agreements with Emirates Development Bank and Etihad Credit Insurance, focused on improving access to competitive financing and export risk protection.

Through these partnerships, Dubai-based manufacturers will benefit from preferential trade finance solutions, including working capital, export finance, and guarantees, as well as export credit insurance coverage that protects businesses against non-payment risks in global markets. These measures are intended to improve cash flow, enhance liquidity, and give businesses of all sizes greater confidence to enter new and high-potential export markets.

The logistics partnerships include agreements with DHL, Aramex, and Al-Futtaim Logistics, aimed at improving logistics efficiency, reducing shipping costs, and strengthening market access for Dubai manufacturers.

These partnerships will provide exporters with preferential shipping rates, customised logistics solutions, and end-to-end supply chain support, including road logistics. The agreements also respond to ongoing logistics challenges and cost fluctuations affecting exporters, helping businesses deliver products to international markets faster, more reliably, and more competitively.

Mohamad Sharaf, COO Investment Attraction at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for manufacturing, trade, and exports by creating practical, business-focused solutions that help companies expand internationally. These strategic partnerships under the Export Assistance Programme reflect our commitment to translating Dubai’s industrial ambition to tangible outcomes for businesses, from access to finance and export protection to efficient logistics and supply chain solutions.

By working closely with leading financial and logistics partners, we are enabling businesses to reduce risk, improve competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities in international markets, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The agreements highlight how Dubai is leveraging national industrial platforms such as ‘Make it in the Emirates’ to drive collaboration between government entities, financial institutions, logistics providers, and the private sector, while supporting the UAE’s broader push towards a technology-driven, globally competitive industrial base.

The agreements further reinforce Dubai’s integrated approach to economic development, supporting industrial sector growth while contributing to the emirate’s broader non-oil trade and export ambitions. By enabling manufacturers to access finance, protect receivables, manage logistics, and reach international customers more efficiently, the partnerships are expected to support increased export value and long-term business growth.

Through the Export Assistance Programme, DEDC continues to provide targeted support to exporters by connecting them with solutions that address real market needs and operational challenges. The programme is designed to help manufacturers reduce barriers to international trade, manage export-related risks, and enhance their competitiveness across regional and global markets.

The Export Assistance Programme will continue to work with strategic partners to expand the range of support available to Dubai-based manufacturers and exporters, helping them scale internationally and contribute to Dubai’s sustainable economic growth.