FNC, Montenegro Parliament delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation

BUDVA, Montenegro, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chair of the FNC Parliamentary Division at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), met with Dejan Đurović, Head of the Parliament of Montenegro delegation to PAM, on the sidelines of the 1st Summit of Speakers and Presidents of Parliament of PAM Member and Partner States held in Budva, Montenegro.

Opening the meeting, Maryam Theneya praised the excellent organisation of the summit and the warm hospitality provided by the Parliament of Montenegro to the participating delegations. She emphasised the depth of the evolving relations between the UAE and Montenegro and the need to further enhance parliamentary and bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and investment sectors.

Both sides stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and international waterways, noting that the current regional tensions affect not only the security and stability of the region, but also global energy markets, international trade movement and the stability of the global economy.

Dejan Đurović stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional crises and avoiding escalation, highlighting the importance of education and its role in promoting the values of dialogue and understanding among peoples.