EDGE, Baykar sign contract to arm AKINCI with AL TARIQ precision-guided munitions

ISTANBUL, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Baykar, an international leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and artificial intelligence technology, have signed two agreements at SAHA 2026 that together mark a significant deepening of their strategic partnership.

The first contract, signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, and Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, will see Baykar provide support services to EDGE to integrate and demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the mission-proven and highly modular AL TARIQ line of all-weather, day/night, long-range PGMs on the multirole high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The second agreement, signed by Murat Kilinc, Business Development Director at Baykar and Yousef Al Blooshi, Senior Sales Manager at EDGE, establishes a commercial framework under which both parties will be authorised to market and offer products from each other's range as part of their respective customer propositions. The agreement further opens the door for broader cross-selling opportunities across both companies' wider product offerings.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, “The defence industry is moving towards integrated, end-to-end solutions, and this partnership with Baykar is a direct reflection of that. By combining our advanced and proven smart weapon systems with the AKINCI UCAV platform, we are demonstrating the value of collaborative innovation in delivering precision, scalability, and operational flexibility across complex mission environments. Together, we can offer our customers across international markets a truly seamless, integrated capability that meets the highest operational standards.”

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO, Baykar, said, “Thanks to the different ammunition integrations we have added to our Bayraktar AKINCI platform, we offer our users a much wider range of options and operational flexibility in the field. With this strategic collaboration, we are enhancing the capabilities of our platforms while further strengthening our global partnerships and leading position in the defence industry.”

These agreements are the latest milestones in a growing strategic alliance between EDGE and Baykar, aimed at expanding precision strike capabilities for Baykar's UAV customers. It follows an earlier deal to integrate the DESERT STING 16 guided-glide weapon onto the Bayraktar TB2.