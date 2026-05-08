ADIS 2026 to showcase Abu Dhabi’s next-generation infrastructure vision

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has unveiled the programme for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), bringing together senior government officials and industry leaders to outline a three-day agenda focused on the systems, partnerships and investments shaping future cities.

The summit will take place from 12th to 14th May, 2026, at the International Convention Centre, ADNEC Abu Dhabi, under the theme “The Urban Evolution, Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live.”

ADIS 2026 is expected to attract more than 7,000 industry professionals, over 100 speakers, and 75 exhibitors from across the infrastructure value chain. The summit comes as ADPIC oversees a capital pipeline exceeding AED200 billion across Abu Dhabi.

The press conference was addressed by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, alongside senior executives from Modon Holding, Aldar Projects, Bloom Holding and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

Al Shorafa said, “Cities around the world are facing unprecedented challenges, from population growth to climate pressures and rising expectations on urban systems. The challenge today is not whether to build, but how to build wisely and sustainably.

“In less than a year, ADIS has changed global perceptions of Abu Dhabi from a city of future promise to one already delivering at scale. The platform has gone global and is now a key pillar in Abu Dhabi’s international infrastructure narrative,” he added.

Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid said the summit was created to move beyond dialogue and accelerate project delivery.

“The global community is no longer simply observing what Abu Dhabi is building. It is actively engaging to become part of it. This edition will feature major agreements, investment commitments and delivery milestones, several of which will be announced publicly for the first time,” he said.

The summit programme spans urban planning, project delivery, construction innovation, smart infrastructure, mobility, circular construction and project financing, addressing the priorities shaping sustainable cities.

Government speakers include Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director-General of Infrastructure Development Directorate at DMT; and senior officials from ADPIC and the Integrated Transport Centre.

Industry leaders participating include executives from Modon Infrastructure, Jubail Island Investment Company, IMKAN Properties, Trojan Construction Group, Schneider Electric, Reportage Group, Stonepeak, MGX, MERED, Etihad Airways and Egis.

For the first time, ADIS 2026 will feature dedicated sessions developed with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), focusing on procurement, contract management and dispute avoidance. The programme includes workshops on risk management and project claims.

The exhibitor line-up reflects the scale of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure ecosystem, featuring developers, contractors, investors, transport authorities, energy providers and technology companies, including Modon, Aldar, Bloom, ADHA, ADIO, Etihad Rail, Hassan Allam Holding, Orascom Construction, Trojan Construction and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The summit will also host a dedicated Abu Dhabi Pavilion showcasing the emirate’s integrated approach to urban planning and governance through participation from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Mobility and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

ADIS 2026 will include leadership roundtables held under the Chatham House Rule and a dedicated B2B matchmaking platform to facilitate strategic business meetings.

All summit sessions are accredited by the CPD Standards Office, enabling participants to earn internationally recognised Continuing Professional Development credits.

By bringing together government strategy, private sector expertise and global industry leaders, ADIS 2026 aims to transform infrastructure dialogue into practical action supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term urban development ambitions.