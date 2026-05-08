UAE national weightlifting team to participate in Asian Championship in India

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Weightlifting Federation announced the participation of the national team in the Asian Championship scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, India, from 9th to 17th May.

In a statement, the federation confirmed that the delegation will depart tomorrow headed by Sheikha Al Kaabi, Board Member, alongside Rashid Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Board Member and administrative representative. The team includes three male athletes and one female athlete: Moayad Al Najjar, Zahra Al Hashemi, Ezzaddine Al Ghafeer, and Isa Rajab Al Balushi.

Sheikha Al Kaabi confirmed that the national team has completed its preparations for the championship and is aiming for the best possible results following progressive preparation stages during the recent period.

She expressed strong confidence in the team’s athletes to take on the new continental challenge, demonstrate their advanced levels, achieve new records, and secure top positions in line with the team’s ambitions, especially as the championship represents an important stage ahead of the national team’s upcoming international commitments.