UAE air defences intercept 2 ballistic missiles, 3 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that on 8th May, 2026, UAE air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles and three UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries.

Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, the air defence systems have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,263 UAVs.

The total number of injuries has now reached 230 cases involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian nationals.

The total number of martyrs has reached three, including one Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and respond firmly to all attempts aimed at undermining the security of the state, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability, and protects its national interests and capabilities.