Etihad strengthens UAE supply chains, cargo capability through new national partnerships at MIITE 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways signed three strategic agreements at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 this week, expanding its role in UAE trade, cargo logistics and industrial growth through partnerships focused on supply chains, local procurement and SME development.

Etihad generates AED29 billion in annual service export revenue through its global operations and drives more than AED130 billion in economic impact across tourism, trade, supply chain and employment in the UAE.

With more than 13,000 UAE-based employees and a global network spanning over 100 destinations, Etihad continues expanding its role as a contributor to the UAE economy through trade, tourism, cargo and industrial partnerships.

The first agreement, signed on Monday 4th May, is a Global Air Carrier Services Agreement between Etihad Cargo and EDGE Group, the UAE’s advanced technology and defence conglomerate. Under the agreement, EDGE will consolidate airfreight operations across its portfolio of 35 entities through Etihad’s cargo network, strengthening local logistics capability while supporting EDGE’s global expansion.

In 2025, Etihad Cargo handled more than AED120 billion in goods, connecting UAE industry to global supply chains across sectors including technology, pharmaceuticals and perishables.

On Wednesday 6th May, Etihad signed two further agreements. The first renews Etihad’s participation in the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) Programme with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT); the second brings Etihad into partnership with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to support the Abu Dhabi SME Champion Programme.

The Khalifa Fund agreement supports growth-stage UAE businesses in developing the capabilities required to compete for Etihad supply-chain opportunities and meet aviation industry standards.

The agreements build on Etihad’s growing contribution to the UAE’s industrial and economic ecosystem. Through its Alwatani Local Content Programme, Etihad directed AED8.3 billion to ICV-certified suppliers in 2025, engaging more than 1,200 ICV-certified companies across its supply chain, including around 900 SMEs. The airline has also removed structural barriers for smaller enterprises, including registration fees and bond requirements.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad is Abu Dhabi’s largest service exporter, delivering aviation and logistics services to markets around the world. That generates real economic value here in the UAE - supporting jobs, trade, tourism and industrial growth.

“These agreements strengthen that impact further by deepening local partnerships, expanding supply-chain capability and creating new opportunities for UAE businesses to grow internationally.”

Together,the agreements reinforce Etihad’s role as a contributor to the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial growth agenda, supporting local suppliers, enabling trade and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for aviation, trade and logistics.