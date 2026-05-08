Ajman sees 460 industrial establishments during Q1 2026

AJMAN, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the number of industrial establishments registered in the emirate reached 460 during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sustained industrial growth and investor confidence in Ajman’s business environment.

He said the industrial sector in Ajman continues to witness strong momentum and diversity, supported by promising investment opportunities, advanced infrastructure, the emirate’s strategic location, and investment-friendly measures, alongside the Chamber’s efforts to support industrial establishments and enhance their competitiveness.

Separately, the Ajman Chamber concluded its participation in the Make in the Emirates platform within the Ajman Government Pavilion, where it held a series of bilateral meetings with government and private sector entities and investors to explore cooperation opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships.

The meetings also focused on promoting Ajman’s industrial capabilities and highlighting promising investment opportunities in the emirate’s industrial sector.

Al Janahi noted that the Chamber was keen to engage directly with decision-makers, business leaders and investors throughout the event to promote key industrial sectors in Ajman, including food industries, health products, agricultural products, and refining, chemicals and petrochemicals.

He added that these efforts contribute to attracting investments, supporting industrial expansion and opening new opportunities in external markets.

Jameela Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support, said the Ajman Chamber seeks to diversify its participation in international exhibitions and platforms alongside private sector members to promote their products and services, strengthen their regional and global presence, and establish strategic partnerships that support business growth and enhance competitiveness.

She added that the Make in the Emirates platform provided an interactive environment bringing together manufacturers, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, facilitating the exchange of expertise and showcasing successful industrial experiences.

Al Nuaimi said the platform also offered opportunities to explore the latest trends in advanced industries and modern technologies, helping expand commercial and industrial networks and strengthen cooperation opportunities for private sector establishments.