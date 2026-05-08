Emirates Drug Establishment concludes participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) concluded four days of participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 4th to 7th May.

The Establishment said its participation resulted in strategic partnerships, industrial empowerment programmes, and initiatives supporting innovation and quality, enhancing the sustainability of medical product supply and strengthening the pharmaceutical sector’s readiness to meet local and global market requirements.

EDE participated as part of its regulatory role governing the sector, presenting a model that combines regulatory development with the empowerment of national industrial capabilities, while supporting efforts to build a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable pharmaceutical industry.

The pavilion showcased advanced experiences in pharmaceutical manufacturing, including Global Pharma and Vieco Pharmaceuticals, alongside molecular diagnostics and cell therapy solutions from AstraGene, SayGen Genetics, and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre.

The Establishment said this reflects the expansion of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry into high-value sectors, supported by regulatory and industrial infrastructure capable of accommodating advanced technologies.

The exhibition also featured veterinary and agricultural product manufacturers, including Al Alamia Veterinary Medicines Manufacturer, uTerra Middle East, and Gulf Perlite, alongside startups such as HIBA Pharma and Bee Factory for Hearing Aids.

EDE noted that this integrated approach aligns with the “One Health” concept, linking human, animal, and environmental health while strengthening pharmaceutical and food value chains within a unified framework supporting pharmaceutical and food security.

During the event, the Establishment signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with several entities, including Global Pharma, Arcera Life Sciences, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

The agreements aim to support pharmaceutical industry localisation, accelerate manufacturing projects, strengthen quality systems, support research and development, and enhance digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Establishment also held meetings with major global pharmaceutical and medical technology companies and international entities, including MSD, Novo Nordisk, Sandoz, Johnson & Johnson, BMS, the Malaysian Medical Device Authority (MDA), the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), and Dr Andrey Terekhin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation to the UAE.

Discussions focused on pharmaceutical innovation, clinical studies, research and development, knowledge exchange, supply chain resilience, pharmaceutical security, and attracting high-value investments to the UAE.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, EDE organised a workshop for quality heads at national pharmaceutical factories, focusing on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, quality system development, and harmonising inspection procedures.

The workshop also aimed to strengthen the ability of national cadres to manage quality in production processes and improve factory readiness to apply international best practices.

Throughout the event, EDE’s pavilion hosted discussions with companies and stakeholders on local pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality standards, and industrial partnerships, reinforcing the exhibition’s role in supporting value-added projects.

The pavilion also welcomed senior official delegations who praised the integration between regulation, manufacturing, and innovation, describing it as a model aligned with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based and sustainable industrial system.

EDE stressed that its participation contributed to translating policies into practical applications through legislative development and procedural modernisation aligned with international standards, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for pharmaceutical industries and health innovation.

The Establishment concluded its participation with a ceremony honouring exhibitors for their contribution to supporting national manufacturing and strengthening pharmaceutical security, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and partnership fostered through Make it in the Emirates 2026.