Omran Sharaf meets President of Armenia

YEREVAN, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, met with Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the Republic of Armenia, during an official visit to Armenia to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Omran Sharaf conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Khachaturyan, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Armenia.

For his part, President Khachaturyan conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, the two sides explored ways of reinforcing bilateral relations between the UAE and Armenia, particularly in the fields of science and advanced technology, emphasizing the importance of continuing to strengthen collaboration in these sectors.

In this regard, President Khachaturyan emphasised his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE and advancing bilateral relations to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed regional developments, as President Khachaturyan expressed hope for achieving stability and peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to Armenia.