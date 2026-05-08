Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE’s first cardiac neuroablation

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully performed the UAE’s first cardiac neuroablation procedure, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders linked to the autonomic nervous system.

The minimally invasive procedure offers a new treatment option for patients suffering from recurrent fainting episodes, potentially avoiding the need for permanent pacemaker implantation in many cases.

Available in only a limited number of advanced cardiac centres worldwide, cardiac neuroablation targets the underlying cause of abnormal heart rhythm rather than relying on long-term device-based management. The achievement further strengthens Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s position as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery, as designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The procedure focuses on abnormal nerve signals associated with overactivity of the vagus nerve, which can cause sudden drops in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to recurrent loss of consciousness. Through targeted modulation of these signals, the procedure restores more stable heart rhythm control.

Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering advanced cardiac care aligned with the highest international standards, while strengthening national capabilities and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for complex and specialised care.”

The treated case involved a 48-year-old patient who experienced frequent and unpredictable fainting episodes that affected her daily life and sense of safety. While permanent pacemaker implantation is often the standard treatment in similar cases, cardiac neuroablation provided a targeted alternative by addressing the root cause of the condition.

Fereidoon Shafiei, Staff Physician in the Cardiovascular Medicine Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said, “The introduction of cardiac neuroablation in the UAE marks an important milestone in advanced cardiac care. It allows us to precisely target the root cause of abnormal heart rhythm. In many cases, we can eliminate recurrent fainting episodes and avoid the need for a permanent device, offering patients a safer and more definitive solution.”

The procedure is carried out using specialised catheters guided through blood vessels to the heart, with advanced mapping technologies enabling physicians to identify and selectively modify the nerve pathways responsible for abnormal heart rate regulation without the need for open-heart surgery.

Khalid Bakr, Associate Staff Physician in the Cardiovascular Medicine Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said, “This highly specialised, catheter-based procedure demonstrates how precision techniques can transform outcomes in complex conditions. It can make a meaningful difference in patients’ quality of life by significantly reducing, or eliminating, recurrent fainting episodes.”

Following the procedure, the patient showed early improvement, with stable heart rhythm recorded during follow-up. She was able to resume normal daily activities without further fainting episodes, alongside noticeable improvements in energy levels and overall quality of life.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said the introduction of cardiac neuroablation reflects a broader shift towards more precise and integrated models of care focused on early detection, targeted intervention, and the delivery of advanced treatments closer to patients. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role in bringing advanced global medical innovations into clinical practice.