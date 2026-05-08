KEZAD signs land lease with Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company to establish beverage production facility

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, part of AD Ports Group, announced that it has signed a long-term land lease agreement with Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company to establish a state-of-the-art beverage production and distribution facility in KEZAD.

The facility, spanning approximately 32,500 square metres within KEZAD’s industrial ecosystem, will support the expansion of Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company’s production and distribution capabilities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional manufacturing hub for fast-moving consumer goods.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company will invest approximately AED300 million in the development of the facility. The project is expected to create job opportunities and strengthen local beverage production capacity, while enabling more resilient downstream supply chains across the UAE and wider region.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said, “Our agreement with Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company reflects KEZAD’s ability to attract globally recognised brands seeking scale, efficiency, and proximity to high-growth markets. Investments such as this reinforce our role in enabling industrial growth and building resilient, future-ready supply chains aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification agenda.”

Fadi Jaber, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Refreshment Company, said, “This investment marks a strategic expansion of our operations in the UAE, a market we have been proud to serve for decades. KEZAD offers an integrated ecosystem with world-class infrastructure and connectivity, enabling us to optimise production, enhance distribution efficiency, and respond more effectively to evolving consumer demand.”

Located within KEZAD, the facility will benefit from direct access to Khalifa Port and multimodal logistics networks, enabling efficient import of raw materials and export of finished products.

The investment comes amid strong industrial growth momentum in Abu Dhabi. Since the launch of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, industrial GDP has increased significantly, reflecting the emirate’s accelerating diversification and manufacturing expansion.

At a broader level, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached AED3.8 trillion in 2025, highlighting the scale of economic transformation and the growing importance of localised production and supply chains.