Dubai Police, Dubai Digital discuss digital cooperation

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, received Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, CEO of Digital Dubai, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and enhance coordination in digital transformation, artificial intelligence applications, and digital community security. The meeting was attended by officers and officials from both sides.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Operations Room of Dubai Police’s Cybercrime Department, where they reviewed the mechanisms used to monitor, analyse, and follow up on cybercrime reports and cases. The delegation was also briefed on advanced smart technologies and systems used to combat cybercrime and strengthen digital security readiness.

The two sides discussed opportunities for collaboration in reducing cybercrime indicators, exchanging technical expertise and knowledge, and enhancing the efficiency of digital systems in support of Dubai Government’s vision to build a secure and sustainable digital environment while safeguarding community services from cyber threats.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that Dubai Police remains committed to strengthening partnerships with government entities and advancing digital security systems through innovative technologies and smart solutions that support Dubai’s leadership in innovation and digital transformation.

He noted that digital security has become a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and the protection of national achievements, emphasising the importance of unified efforts and institutional integration to confront cyber threats with high efficiency and professionalism.

Al Shamsi also described the cooperation with Digital Dubai as a successful model of effective government partnership that supports Dubai’s digital objectives and reinforces the emirate’s position as one of the world’s leading and safest digital cities.

Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri reaffirmed that digital transformation and digital community security remain strategic priorities for Dubai Government amid rapid technological advancement and the growing reliance on smart technologies across vital sectors.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration with Dubai Police in supporting Dubai’s digital transformation journey through the use of advanced technologies and AI solutions to improve government services, anticipate digital challenges, and enhance quality of life in the emirate.

Al Hemeiri also praised Dubai Police’s advanced capabilities and specialised national expertise in cybercrime prevention and cybersecurity, describing the level

of readiness and professionalism demonstrated during the visit as highly advanced.

At the conclusion of the visit, Major General Hareb Al Shamsi awarded the Dubai Police Corporate Identity Medal to Matar Saeed Obaid Al Hemeiri and Hamad Abdullah Musabbah, Senior Director of Information Security, in recognition of their efforts in supporting institutional cooperation and strengthening partnerships in digital security and cybersecurity.