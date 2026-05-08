Microsoft: UAE ranks first globally in AI adoption

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has further strengthened its global position in the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, ranking first worldwide with a rate of 70.1 percent among the working-age population during the first quarter of 2026, according to Microsoft AI Diffusion Report for Q1 2026.

The report, published by Microsoft AI Economy Institute, indicated that AI adoption in the UAE increased progressively from 59.4 percent to 64 percent and then to 70.1 percent in the latest findings, making it the first economy in the world to surpass the 70 percent threshold, while large parts of the world remain below the 10 percent mark.

The report showed that the use of artificial intelligence has become increasingly integrated into work and learning methods across the country, supported by foundations designed to enhance resilience, operational continuity and responsible growth.

The achievement reflects the UAE’s position among the world’s most advanced economies and confirms that its adoption rate continues to exceed the global average of 17.8 percent, highlighting the impact of the country’s sustained focus on developing digital capabilities and strengthening the innovation ecosystem.

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said it was encouraging to see the UAE ranked globally at the forefront of AI adoption, reflecting years of sustained focus by the government, businesses and individuals on building the right foundations.

At the global level, Microsoft’s AI Adoption Index report for the first quarter of 2026 pointed to a widening gap between the Global North and the Global South, with AI adoption in higher-income regions growing at more than twice the pace seen in other regions.

The report also highlighted persistent challenges related to digital connectivity, digital infrastructure and AI capabilities in local languages as the main barriers to equitable adoption, noting that thoughtful and long-term investment remains the most effective response.