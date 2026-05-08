UAE participates in 'Yerevan Dialogue 2026' in Armenia

YEREVAN, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in “Yerevan Dialogue 2026” hosted by the Republic of Armenia with the UAE represented by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

The participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing international dialogue and building constructive partnerships that support stability and sustainable development.

The UAE’s participation in the event comes in light of the importance of the “Yerevan Dialogue” as a high-level platform that brings together senior government officials, private sector, and international organisations to discuss shared challenges and global issues.

The dialogue focused on several key themes, including geopolitical challenges, strengthening regional connectivity, European integration, hybrid threats, the green transition, and technology and security infrastructure, contribute to advancing cooperation efforts and building a more stable and sustainable future.

Omran Sharaf also participated in a panel discussion titled “AI Sovereignty and Scale: Governing Frontier Technologies in a Competitive World,” alongside Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia. The session discussed ways to strike a balance between national sovereignty and technological advancement, as well as frameworks for governing advanced technologies amid accelerating global competition.

On the sidelines of the visit, Sharaf held a series of bilateral meetings, including a meeting with Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of Armenia. The meeting explored ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, particularly in supporting joint investments and expanding partnerships in the fields of economy, entrepreneurship, and priority sectors, to promote sustainable economic growth.

Omran Sharaf also met with Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, where they discussed opportunities for cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation, as well as the exchange of expertise in developing digital policies. The meeting explored prospects for partnership across various fields of mutual interest.

During the meetings, the two sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing coordination in areas of mutual interest, which would contribute to expanding bilateral relations and advancing shared interests between the UAE and the Republic of Armenia.