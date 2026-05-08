Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Al Dhafra Region government entities, recognises contributions, cooperation

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a delegation from Al Dhafra Region government entities at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed recognised contributions to supporting development efforts, enhancing preparedness and response, and serving the community across the region, and noted that cooperation between the entities reflects a unified spirit, strengthens institutional efficiency, and supports comprehensive development goals.

He also reaffirmed the leadership’s support of efforts to enhance the quality of services and promote sustainable development in the region.