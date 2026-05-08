22nd Emirates Critical Care Conference kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd Emirates Critical Care Conference opened today at InterContinental Dubai Festival City under the theme “From Evidence to Excellence: The Future of Critical Care”, highlighting the medical community’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through global knowledge exchange and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The conference, organised by Info Plus Events, will continue until 10th May.

The opening ceremony was attended by Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority; Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association; Ahmed Bin Kalban; Abdullah Bin Souqat; Professor Yousef Abdulrazzaq Al Bastaki; Mouza Al Sherhan; and senior healthcare officials from across the UAE.

The conference is being held alongside the 3rd World Summit of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care, the 17th Asian-African Conference of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care, the 8th Conference of Emirates Nursing Association – Critical Care Chapter, and the World Federation of Critical Care Nurses Annual Educational Meeting in Dubai.

It also coincides with the 7th Regional Neurocritical Care Society Middle East and North Africa Chapter, the 22nd International Pan Arab Critical Care Medicine Society Conference, and the ECCC Emergency Meeting.

Hussain Al Rahma, General Secretary of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care (WFICC), Founding Chairperson of the Emirates Critical Care Conference (ECCC-Dubai), Founding President of Emirates Intensive Care Society (EICS), and President of the International Pan-Arab Critical Care Medicine Society (IPACCMS), told WAM that the conference features participation from more than 35 scientific medical societies and highlights the latest developments in critical care and emergency medicine.

He said the event attracted more than 1,000 medical and nursing professionals from 49 countries to discuss emerging therapies, scientific breakthroughs, and advancements in intensive care and emergency medicine.

Al Rahma added that the conference includes 341 speakers, comprising 156 international speakers, 58 regional speakers, and 127 speakers from the UAE.

The scientific programme features 375 lectures across 75 scientific sessions, in addition to four workshops, five training courses, 88 scientific research presentations by physicians and resident doctors, and three industry symposia.

A pre-conference Brain Death Determination Workshop was also held on 7th May at the Education and Training Centre of Emirates Health Services in Sharjah.

Topics discussed during the three-day event include sepsis, infections, fluid management in intensive care units, kidney diseases and acute kidney injury, mechanical ventilation, acute respiratory distress syndrome, surgery and trauma, anaesthesia and pain management, cardiovascular diseases, nutrition, geriatric care, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and infection prevention and control.

The programme also addresses policies and guidelines related to multiple organ failure (MOF), the latest recommendations in cardiac resuscitation, and pre-hospital management of critical cases.

Held alongside the conference is a medical exhibition featuring more than 24 international and local companies specialising in critical care and emergency medicine equipment, including mechanical ventilators, showcasing their latest technologies and products.