Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Türkiye leading high-level UAE delegation

ANKARA, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived today in the Republic of Türkiye on a working visit.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mansour during the visit are H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; and a number of senior officials.