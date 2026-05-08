Dubai represents Middle East, North Africa in international initiative on critical digital risk management

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new achievement reflecting Dubai’s growing role in shaping the future of global digital resilience, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) contributed to the development of the international report “When Digital Systems Fail: The Hidden Risks of Our Digital World,” issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and Sciences Po as part of the Critical Digital Risks initiative, with Dubai being the only participant from the Middle East and North Africa participating in this international effort.

The report establishes a global framework for understanding and managing systemic digital risks, warning of scenarios that could lead to large-scale disruptions impacting multiple vital sectors as a result of cascading failures across interconnected digital systems and infrastructure worldwide. It aims to strengthen the preparedness of nations and critical sectors to address cross-border digital risks and support the continuity of essential services in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, said, “Dubai’s participation in this global effort reflects our commitment to advancing digital resilience beyond traditional cybersecurity frameworks. As digital systems become increasingly interconnected, resilience requires a broader understanding of infrastructure interdependencies, environmental impacts, and systemic risks. Through international collaboration, Dubai seeks to contribute to the development of frameworks that strengthen global preparedness, enhance the stability of vital services, and support the creation of secure, resilient, and future-ready digital ecosystems.”

DESC’s contribution comes as part of an international effort involving 13 global experts from government entities, international organisations, academic institutions, and the private sector to develop proactive frameworks that strengthen digital resilience.

Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director of Cybersecurity Governance and Risk Management Department represented the Dubai Electronic Security Center within this international group, contributing to the development of high-impact risk scenarios, analysing interdependencies across critical sectors, and supporting the development of frameworks that enhance preparedness and recovery capabilities in response to large-scale digital crises. This also comes as the UAE maintains its position within the highest “Role Modelling” tier in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index issued by the ITU.

The report addresses a range of emerging digital risks, including severe solar storms, submarine cable disruptions, satellite congestion, and extreme weather events, along with their potential impact on critical sectors such as healthcare, financial services, transportation, and emergency services.

It also outlines six key priorities for protecting critical digital infrastructure, including strengthening the understanding of vulnerabilities, modernising risk management frameworks, improving coordination to address critical risks, enhancing international cooperation, and building recovery and response capabilities for digital crises.

Dubai continues to play a strategic role in supporting a safer and more trusted digital future through contributing its expertise, strengthening international collaboration, and supporting the development of more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready digital ecosystems.