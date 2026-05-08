UAE President receives Nafis delegation and award winners

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and winners of the third cycle of the Nafis Award.

His Highness the President congratulated the winners and wished them continued success. He was also briefed on their experiences and success stories in the private sector.

His Highness expressed appreciation for the council’s efforts to advance Emiratisation and empower Emirati talent in the private sector, and praised the role of partners supporting the council’s objectives.

His Highness noted that the private sector is a key pillar of the national economy, stressing the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati talent to work across the sector. He also underscored the importance of ensuring Emiratis equipped with future-focused skills are represented across all economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, and officials.