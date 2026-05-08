UAE Medical Day marks qualitative leaps in robotic surgery, advanced therapies

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates tomorrow marks UAE Medical Day, observed annually on 9th May, reflecting a forward-looking national vision that has placed human health at the centre of development and reinforced the country’s position as a global model in building a smart and sustainable healthcare system founded on innovation, advanced technologies and patient-centred care.

Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector continues to consolidate its qualitative transformation towards the medicine of the future through the expanded deployment of artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and advanced therapeutic technologies, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, the efficiency of medical interventions and the quality of treatment outcomes, while strengthening the emirate’s leadership as a global hub for future healthcare.

Among the most prominent treatments and technologies used during 2026 were precision robotic surgeries for tumours, lung diseases and urology, early diagnosis using artificial intelligence and medical imaging analysis, in addition to personalised medicine based on genomics and biological data, and systems for predicting health complications and chronic diseases.

The sector also advanced the development of smart medical robots and brain-computer interface technologies through future-oriented research projects that are reshaping modern medicine.

Hospitals in Abu Dhabi achieved significant advances in the use of artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and advanced therapies through the expansion of precision robotic operations, innovative cancer and urology treatments, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and diagnostic and treatment services supported by smart technologies.

Advanced surgical applications also emerged in maternal and fetal medicine through the performance of precise in-utero procedures using advanced robotic technologies to treat fetal spina bifida, in a rare and highly advanced medical achievement that reflects the level of progress attained by the UAE healthcare system.

The sector witnessed the implementation of complex surgical procedures using advanced robotic arms that enable doctors to precisely access treatment areas while reducing complications and recovery periods. It also recorded the first remote robotic kidney and ureter removal surgery between the UAE and Pakistan, the first remote robotic treatment for prostate cancer, and the use of robotics in three-dimensional electrical brain mapping for epilepsy treatment.

Healthcare institutions have also moved towards integrating artificial intelligence, predictive models and digital patient twins to improve treatment outcomes and enhance the efficiency of future healthcare, as part of a rapidly accelerating shift towards precision medicine based on data and advanced analytics.