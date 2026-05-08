MoHAP highlights health readiness measures for UAE pilgrims ahead of Hajj season 2026

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is highlighting the importance of health preparedness and preventive measures for UAE pilgrims ahead of the Hajj season 2026.

The Ministry stated the importance of early health readiness to support pilgrims in performing Hajj rituals comfortably and in line with approved health guidelines, through adherence to preventive measures, receiving required vaccinations, and following medical advice before and during travel.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s proactive approach to public health and preventive care, as well as ongoing coordination to support the health and wellbeing of UAE pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE adopts a proactive vision to build an advanced preventive healthcare model that goes beyond service delivery to strengthening readiness and raising awareness to support informed health decisions.

Al Sayegh noted that collaboration between national entities will enhance response efficiency and ensure the integration of roles to help provide the best possible health environment for UAE pilgrims. He added that these efforts further reinforce the UAE’s position in developing impactful and forward-looking health programs based on early planning and sustainable preparedness.

Vaccination is Essential

MoHAP stressed the importance of receiving mandatory vaccinations prior to travel, particularly the meningococcal vaccine, in addition to recommended vaccines in line with approved medical guidelines. These measures aim to reduce the risks associated with infectious diseases and support a more comfortable Hajj journey.

The Ministry and health authorities urged pilgrims to visit healthcare centres well in advance to undergo necessary medical check-ups and ensure their fitness to perform Hajj rituals, especially for older adults, individuals with chronic conditions, and pregnant women.

Pilgrims were also advised to follow preventive measures during Hajj, including maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, staying hydrated, and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

Additional guidance was also provided for individuals with chronic conditions, including carrying sufficient medication along with medical reports and adhering to prescribed treatment plans to help ensure their wellbeing throughout the journey.

Health guidance and awareness information will continue to be shared through official communication channels, digital platforms, websites, smart applications, and SMS messages to support pilgrims with accurate and reliable health information throughout the Hajj season.