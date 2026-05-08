Ministries of Education & Higher Education to announce approved learning model for upcoming period on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Friday announced that the approved education system for the coming period, whether in-person or remote learning, will be announced on the evening of Sunday, May 10, 2026, after assessing the current situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The assessment will be done in a manner that ensures the safety of the educational community and the continuity of the educational process.

The two ministries affirmed that examination and international assessments will proceed in-person in accordancea with the approved plans, alongside the continuation of in-person learning in higher education institutions for academic disciplines and programmes that require practical attendance or clinical training.

The two ministries also affirmed the readiness of educational institutions to transition between different learning models when needed. Any further updates or developments will be announced through the official communication channels.