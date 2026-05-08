Mansour bin Zayed visits SAHA EXPO 2026 during working visit to Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited SAHA EXPO 2026, Türkiye's premier defence and aerospace exhibition, taking place on May 5-9 at the Istanbul Expo Centre, as part of H.H's working visit to the country.

During a tour of the exhibition’s pavilions, H.H. Sheikh Mansour reviewed the latest advanced defence technologies and systems showcased by participating companies. He was also briefed on key innovations and advanced solutions in the fields of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and defence manufacturing, and their role in supporting security and defence capabilities and enhancing readiness to keep pace with the rapid developments in this vital sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour affirmed that such specialised international exhibitions represent important platforms for strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest global developments in defence industries and advanced technologies. He highlighted the UAE’s active participation, which, he said, reflects the vision of the country's wise leadership to strengthen partnerships and build an advanced defence ecosystem based on innovation, knowledge transfer and technology localisation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also praised the scale of participation and the high level of organisation of the exhibition.

The UAE pavilion features broad participation from several leading national companies showcasing the latest advanced defence technologies and systems across multiple fields, reflecting the significant progress achieved by the UAE’s defence industries.

SAHA Expo is regarded as one of the world’s leading specialised events in the defence, aerospace and aviation sectors. It serves as an international platform bringing together major manufacturing companies, decision-makers, experts and specialists from around the world, in addition to conferences and panel discussions highlighting the latest global trends in defence and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced military manufacturing.

The event also provides a platform for strengthening strategic partnerships and exchanging expertise.

A number of ministers and senior officials accompanied H.H. Sheikh Mansour during the visit.