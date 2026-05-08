'Humaid Air Bridge' campaign delivers over 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

AL ARISH, Egypt, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 'Humaid Air Bridge' campaign, launched under the UAE’s 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has concluded after delivering more than 600 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip., reflecting the country’s longstanding humanitarian approach and commitment to extending assistance to those in need.

Over the course of two months, the campaign dispatched more than 600 tonnes of humanitarian and food aid to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip in coordination with the relevant authorities, contributing to supporting affected families and enhancing food security amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The aid included around 30,000 food parcels prepared in accordance with the highest humanitarian standards to meet the basic needs of Palestinian families. More than 150,000 people are expected to benefit from the assistance as part of ongoing efforts to ensure humanitarian and relief aid reaches the largest possible number of beneficiaries.

The 'Humaid Air Bridge' was implemented with the participation of several charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE, including the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, the Emirates Red Crescent – Ajman Branch, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Al Etihad Charity Foundation, which contributed to preparing and providing food and relief assistance in a manner reflecting the spirit of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation in support of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The campaign forms part of a series of humanitarian initiatives carried out by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The operation includes air and sea bridges, the 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop missions, support for field and floating hospitals, in addition to the implementation of numerous humanitarian and relief projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviating their humanitarian suffering.