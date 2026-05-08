Aramex posts Q1 revenue of AED1.6 billion

DUBAI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Aramex, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, recorded total revenues of AED1.6 billion during the first quarter of this year, marking a 2 percent year-on-year increase compared to AED1.56 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Domestic express revenues grew by 11 percent, freight forwarding revenues by 7 percent, and logistics services revenues by 9 percent, offsetting a decline in international express revenues.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at AED52 million during the first quarter, compared to adjusted EBIT of AED63 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the company’s underlying operational performance after excluding non-recurring items.

Net profit reached AED17 million, compared to adjusted net profit of AED27.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.