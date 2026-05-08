AI cements role as cornerstone of UAE’s comprehensive development drive in 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has made significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI) this year through strategic initiatives and projects that have accelerated innovation and transformed government operations across multiple sectors.

These achievements reflect the UAE leadership’s vision of placing AI at the core of development and sustainability efforts, while strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for technology and innovation.

A major milestone was the announcement of a new framework for implementing Agentic AI models across government operations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving services and accelerating transaction processing.

The initiative seeks to transform 50 percent of government sectors, services and processes within two years through the adoption of Agentic AI models and the redesign of policies and procedures based on AI capabilities.

The UAE has further reinforced this direction by renaming the Ministerial Development Council as the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, with responsibility for overseeing programmes and projects aimed at accelerating AI adoption across government sectors.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, the UAE announced the launch of an AI-powered foreign trade platform in cooperation with Presight, a G42 company. The country also unveiled a research white paper titled “The UAE: Shaping the Future of Regulatory Intelligence, from a static rulebook to a living, AI-powered regulatory ecosystem", presenting a model for a dynamic legislative system based on AI solutions to support proactive lawmaking aligned with the digital era.

In partnership with the World Economic Forum, the UAE launched the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme to strengthen the ability of governments and institutions to anticipate global transformations and accelerate strategic decision-making through a global forum, academy and accelerators for strategic intelligence.

The UAE also expanded the use of AI in environmental protection through a memorandum of understanding between the International Fund for Houbara Conservation and Space42 to deploy drone-based aerial imaging technologies for houbara conservation.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has strengthened its global standing through the launch of “The Academy”, a platform dedicated to AI knowledge exchange, alongside the establishment of the first fellowship combining AI and the arts.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation achieved significant results under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme through AI adoption, reducing procedural packages by up to 100 percent and shortening processing times and requirements.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority launched the commercial operation of autonomous taxis powered by AI and deep-learning algorithms capable of making real-time driving decisions. Separately, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi achieved a breakthrough in particle physics after AI independently rediscovered fundamental principles of the universe.

Khalifa University’s Digital Future Institute unveiled the first AI language model operating within the radio frequency spectrum, capable of interpreting wireless signals with more than 98 percent accuracy.

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy also announced the development of an AI-powered metal sorting machine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to improve mineral quality and support export readiness.

In healthcare, the Emirates Drug Establishment announced the development of the first fully AI-generated drug candidate, while Ai Media Lab launched 'Risha.ai', to support Arab content creators through AI solutions aligned with Arabic language and culture.

Highlighting the UAE’s growing global AI role, G42 signed agreements to develop sovereign AI capabilities in Vietnam and announced the establishment of an AI supercomputer in India with a computing capacity of eight exaflops in partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The UAE continues to gain international recognition for its leadership in AI.

Microsoft’s AI Diffusion Report for Q1 2026 ranked the UAE first globally for the third consecutive time, with an adoption rate of 70.1 percent and growth nearly four times the global average.

A Boston Consulting Group study classified 42 percent of UAE institutions as “AI leaders”, reflecting the country’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies across government and private sectors alike.

A Stanford University report also identified the UAE as an emerging global AI hub, with more than 80 percent of employees regularly using AI technologies and specialised talent concentration more than doubling between 2019 and 2025.

These developments underscore the UAE’s comprehensive approach to positioning artificial intelligence as a key driver of future economic growth, government efficiency and scientific advancement, while consolidating the country’s status as a leading global hub for innovation, advanced technologies and digital transformation.