New round of intensive talks between Lebanon, Israel on May 14-15

NEW YORK, May 8 (WAM)-- The US Department of State will host a new round of intensive talks between the governments of Lebanon and Israel on May 14 and 15, as part of US-led efforts to reach a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two sides.

Thomas Pigott, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, confirmed in a statement issued Friday that the new round of talks follows the discussions held between the two sides on April 23, led directly by US President Donald Trump, and aims to address core issues of concern to both countries.

He revealed that the discussions will focus on establishing a permanent framework for peace and security arrangements, the full restoration of Lebanese sovereignty over its territory, and border demarcation, in addition to creating practical paths for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Lebanon.

He emphasised that both sides have pledged to approach the talks based on their national interests, while the United States will work to reconcile those interests to ensure Israel's security, Lebanon's sovereignty, and the country's reconstruction.

He reiterated the US administration's firm position that achieving comprehensive peace requires the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the disarmament of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The spokesperson described the talks as a new step toward ending decades of conflict between Lebanon and Israel, affirming Washington’s continued support for both parties to achieve decisive progress on this path.