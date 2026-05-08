Bahrain strongly condemns Iran's heinous attacks on UAE

MANAMA, 8th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed its strong condemnation of the heinous attacks launched by Iran against the soil of the United Arab Emirates using ballistic missiles and drones, which resulted in several injuries. Bahrain described these acts as a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness, denouncing Iran's continued persistence in its aggression and threats toward the UAE.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) today, Bahrain called on Iran to respect the sovereignty of regional states, refrain from interfering in their internal affairs, and cease threats to the safety of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain stands united with the United Arab Emirates in the face of any criminal Iranian attacks, stemming from the deep-seated historical fraternal relations and a commitment to the treaties and covenants shared between the two brotherly nations throughout history, as well as the Joint Defense Agreement among the member states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), which stipulates that any attack on a member state is an attack on all.

The statement further emphasized Bahrain’s full solidarity and support for the UAE’s legitimate efforts to defend its sovereignty and protect its security, stability, interests, and the safety of its citizens and residents.