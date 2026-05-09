Indonesia calls on ASEAN to develop clean energy potential

JAKARTA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia called on Southeast Asian countries to develop clean energy from renewable sources in order to strengthen each regional energy resilience.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in a statement quoted by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA) here on Friday, said the sub-region has enormous renewable energy resources, ranging from hydropower, solar, and wind energy, to fertile land that has not yet been utilized optimally.

"The question is whether we are ready to act on that potential; not only to meet our sub-regional needs, but also to contribute to ASEAN’s energy transition," the President said in his speech at the Special Summit of the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) in Cebu, Philippines on Friday.

Prabowo urged ASEAN member countries to take concrete steps in expanding clean energy projects across Southeast Asia, highlighting hydropower development project in Borneo, expansion of solar energy project in Palawan, and wind energy development project in coastal areas.

He also cited several measures currently being undertaken by Indonesia's government to accelerate solar energy development, including the construction of 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity.

"Our energy transition is moving at full speed. We are building 100 GW of solar power plants. Together, let us improve our energy infrastructure. BIMP-EAGA has enormous potential,” he said.