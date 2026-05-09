S. Korea logs largest-ever current account surplus in March: BOK

SEOUL, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea posted its largest-ever monthly current account surplus in March, driven by strong exports amid booming overseas demand for semiconductors, central bank data showed Friday.

The current account surplus totaled US$37.33 billion in March, up from $23.19 billion in February, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the highest monthly surplus ever, surpassing the previous record set in February.

South Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending its winning streak to 35 consecutive months, the second longest in history.

In 2025, the country posted its largest annual surplus on record at $123.05 billion, exceeding the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

The goods account posted a surplus of $35.07 billion in March, a record high figure, as exports surged 56.9% on-year to a record $94.32 billion, while imports added 17.4% to about $59.24 billion.

Exports of information technology (IT) products soared 111.7% from a year earlier, including a 149.8% surge in chip shipments and a 167.5% rise in computer peripherals.

The services account recorded a deficit of $1.29 billion in March due mainly to an increase in the payment of other business services.