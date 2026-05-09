Global community marks International Thalassaemia Day

NICOSIA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The global community marked the International Thalassaemia Day (ITD) on 8 May, with a call for a united stand around the theme “Hidden No More – Finding the Undiagnosed. Supporting the Unseen'', bringing visibility to those who remain overlooked and underserved.

Celebrated on the 8th of May, the International Thalassaemia Day is devoted to raising awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about thalassaemia, promoting and strengthening the lifelong and difficult struggle of patients against this severe blood disease, and commemorating all the people who are no longer with us, while renewing promise to keep fighting until the final cure for thalassaemia is found, the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) said.

Through the hashtags #HiddenNoMore and #VisibilityVoiceValue, the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) calls for early diagnosis, equitable access to care, and the recognition of every person living with thalassaemia ̶ because no one should remain invisible in health, policy, or society.

This year’s theme, “Hidden No More: Finding the Undiagnosed. Supporting the Unseen,” brings urgent attention to the realities faced by individuals affected by thalassaemia worldwide. It highlights the need to identify those who remain undiagnosed due to limited access to screening, while also supporting those whose daily challenges often remain unrecognised within healthcare systems and society.

As a cornerstone of the global campaign, the “Bring to Light” initiative invites the illumination of buildings, monuments, and landmarks worldwide in honour of International Thalassaemia Day. Through this coordinated global action, cities worldwide are transformed into visible expressions of awareness, recognition, and hope.

By capturing public attention and inspiring engagement, it meaningfully raises awareness, fosters understanding, and reinforces the global call for equitable care and recognition.

Continuing its strong impact from previous years, the ‘Your Journey, Your Story” initiative provides a vital platform for personal voices and unique perspectives in life with thalassaemia.

Patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals are invited to share their experiences, challenges, and hopes, helping to humanize the condition and highlight the realities of living with and managing thalassemia. In particular, it acknowledges the often unseen burden carried by caregivers and the dedication of healthcare providers.