Dubai Charity receives AED28 million from Dubai Islamic Bank

DUBAI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association announced that it has received a financial contribution worth AED28 million from Dubai Islamic Bank, marking the culmination of a long-standing strategic and historic partnership between the two entities.

On this occasion, and in the presence of Nawaf Abdullah Al Raisi, Manager of Community Support Services Unit at Dubai Islamic Bank, Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Board Member and Treasurer of Dubai Charity Association, expressed the association’s pride in this fruitful partnership.

He affirmed that the continued support from Dubai Islamic Bank represents a long-term strategic investment in human capital and an effective means of empowering underprivileged families to overcome living challenges and regain social stability.

Regarding the mechanisms for disbursing and distributing this support, Al Suwaidi clarified that the amount represents the bank’s annual Zakat al-Mal proceeds. He emphasised that the association has developed a comprehensive operational plan to utilize it in accordance with the highest standards of governance and institutional integrity, ensuring that it reaches its rightful beneficiaries.