GDRFA Dubai achieves milestone with ‘Red Carpet’ project

DUBAI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) won the Distinguished Innovation in the Government Sector award at the Global Innovation Awards 2025, presented by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), for its ‘Red Carpet’ project at Dubai airports.

The achievement coincides with the first anniversary of the launch of the ‘Red Carpet’ smart corridor, which enables travellers to complete travel procedures within seconds through a system powered by artificial intelligence and biometric technologies, without the need to present any documents.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the achievement reflects the leadership’s vision of embedding innovation as a core government approach.

“The success of the ‘Red Carpet’ project marks an important milestone in GDRFA Dubai’s journey towards developing innovative government models that place people first, enhance quality of life and reinforce global trust,” he said.

Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Al Blooshi, Assistant Director-General for the Pioneering and Future Affairs Sector, said the project reflects GDRFA Dubai’s ability to anticipate the future and adopt innovative solutions aligned with global transformations.

“The Red Carpet represents a practical model of how advanced technologies can be leveraged to develop proactive services that enhance the readiness of the government ecosystem for the future,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Salem Mohammed bin Ali, Deputy Assistant Director-General for Pioneering and Future Affairs, said the project embodies integrated institutional efforts to transform innovation into a real-life experience.

“We are working to develop solutions that place people at the centre of services, translating innovation into a seamless experience that reflects operational efficiency and service quality,” he said.

The project represents an advanced model in leveraging innovation to redefine the border crossing experience, reflecting Dubai’s vision of developing advanced digital government services.