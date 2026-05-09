Germany’s industrial production declines 0.7% in March

BERLIN, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Germany’s industrial production declined by 0.7 percent in March compared to February, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The office said the decline was mainly driven by a 4 percent drop in energy production and a 2.7 percent decrease in machinery and equipment manufacturing.

Production in the construction sector and automotive industry each rose 1.9 percent, partially offsetting the overall decline.

Industrial production excluding energy and construction fell 0.9 percent compared to February. Production of capital goods, such as machinery and equipment, declined 1.6 percent, while consumer goods output dropped 1.9 percent. Intermediate goods production, however, increased 0.8 percent.

The data also showed that industrial production in March fell 4.1 percent year-on-year compared to the same month in 2025.

Total output in the production sector, which includes industry, energy and construction, declined 2.8 percent year-on-year, while average production during the January-March 2026 period fell 1.2 percent compared to the previous three months.

In contrast, production in energy-intensive industrial branches rose 1.2 percent in March compared to February, and increased 2.1 percent during the first three months of the year compared to the previous period, despite remaining 1.2 percent lower than in March last year.