National Ambulance participates in Emirates Critical Care Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, is participating in the 22nd Emirates Critical Care Conference 2026, which opened in Dubai on Friday and will continue for three days.

The participation includes an interactive stand showcasing the latest technologies and equipment used in emergency medical services and pre-hospital care, while highlighting the role of National Ambulance in enhancing emergency response efficiency and improving the quality of care in line with international best practices.

The Medical Education Team is presenting live simulations of emergency scenarios, alongside awareness and training workshops updated in line with the 2025 guidelines of the American Heart Association.

The sessions include hands-only CPR, CPR race challenges, naloxone administration, epinephrine injection use, bleeding control techniques, management of choking cases among children and infants, as well as patient transfer techniques using spinal immobilisation boards.

The participation also includes scientific lectures delivered by Executive Medical Director Dr. Maryam Al Mansoori titled “Prehospital Management of Agitated Patient”, and Director of Education and Research Professor Ahed Al Najjar titled “Innovation of the Spaceship Paramedic Program”, in addition to another lecture on the scientific motivation behind the Ministry of Interior’s Bin Wraiqa Service Programme.