Austrian Federal Chancellor visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

Christian Stocker and the delegation were welcomed by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who escorted them on a tour through the mosque’s halls and external corridors.

During the tour, he briefed the guests on the history of the mosque’s establishment and its civilizational message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others—values inspired by the legacy of the late Founding Father. He also highlighted the significant role played by the Centre in introducing visitors to the principles of moderate Islam and fostering cultural communication between nations and peoples around the world.

Cultural Tour Specialist Hamad Al Baloushi provided the Chancellor and his delegation with an in depth explanation of the mosque’s architectural beauty and the exquisite expressions of Islamic art reflected in every detail. He also shed light on the finest contributions of Islamic civilization across the ages, embodied in the mosque’s diverse artistic and architectural elements, which harmoniously converge to showcase the beauty of cultural unity in a single creative masterpiece.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Austrian Federal Chancellor stated, “My visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque left a profound impression on me. The UAE has long been known for its steadfast commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, and I clearly witnessed this during my visit. It was a remarkable experience”.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic features, along with a compass inspired by the design of its chandeliers, and a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque… A Flow of Peace”, which highlights the mosque’s unique architectural character and takes readers on a visual journey through award winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.