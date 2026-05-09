UAE condemns terrorist attack on Smara City in Morocco

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting Smara city in Morocco, which resulted in the injury of one person.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, and its full support for its legitimate soverign rights over the Moroccan Sahara, as well as for all efforts that safeguard the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and contribute to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity in the region.