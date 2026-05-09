German Airports Association warns rising kerosene prices could cancel millions of flights

BERLIN, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The German Airports Association has warned of the possible cancellation of millions of flights and higher air ticket prices amid expected shortages in kerosene supplies.

Ralph Beisel, Chief Executive Officer of the association, told the Sunday edition of German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that there are concerns over additional flight cancellations by low-cost airlines and on routes to destinations with limited tourism appeal.

He added that the best-case scenario for 2026 would be stagnation in passenger numbers, while the worst-case scenario could see operational capacity at some airports decline by 10 percent, potentially affecting up to 20 million passengers.

Beisel noted that some destinations may no longer receive flights at all, while flights to other destinations could become less frequent and more expensive.

Jet fuel prices have surged sharply following disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the Iran war, prompting some airlines to cancel a number of flights.