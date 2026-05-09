Paris to host first European leg of UAE President’s Cup for Arabian Horses tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris will host the first European leg and a summit of global confrontations within the 33rd edition of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday.

The event will take place at the historic ParisLongchamp racecourse, bringing together elite Purebred Arabians and champions in one of the most prominent fixtures of the European season.

The French leg is held as part of the "Emirates French Guineas" (Poule d'Essai) meeting, which represents one of the most important classic dates on the French and international racing calendars. The Cup’s return to Longchamp, in cooperation with the French racing authority "France Galop," reaffirms its global status and its leading role in supporting the development of Arabian horse racing.

The race is scheduled to start tomorrow at 2:25 pm Paris time as part of a packed racing program. This event confirms the global presence of the UAE President's Cup and its continuous role in preserving the heritage of the Arabian horse. The French leg holds special importance as the gateway for the series' European tour, following significant success at the American leg held at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby.

The UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses is a Group 1 race contested over 2,000 metres for horses aged four years and older, with a total prize pool of €350,000.

RB Kingmaker, owned by Hilal Alalawi, stands out as one of the leading contenders in the race. Sired by Baseq Al Khalediah out of RB Royal Madame, the horse is trained by Leonardo Daniel Raco and ridden by Cristian Demuro.

Al Shaqab Racing participates with Al Zeeb (Azadi x Zheeba), trained by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Fabrice Veron. They also field the filly "Hajmah" (Al Mourtajez x Easter de Faust), trained by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Christophe Soumillon.

Wathnan Racing: Featuring a strong triple entry: "Lebeau du Carrere" (Al Mourtajez x Almanara du Carrere) ridden by James Doyle; "Muneer" (Al Mourtajez x Muneera) ridden by Mickael Barzalona; and "Muraheb" (Gazwan x Manisha) ridden by Augustin Madamet.

Additional Entries: "HM Majdallah" (Ezz Al Khail x Anqaa Karim) for owner Mohammed Al Hazami, trained by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Alexandre Gavilan ; and "Lacaro du Croate" (No Risk Al Maury x Beanie du Croate) for owner Mansoor bin Khalil Al Shahwani, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay.

The roll of honour for the French leg over the past years includes prominent names such as Luceil, winner of the 2025 edition; Al Doha, winner of 2024; Ch'ezza, winner of 2023; Hattal, winner of the 2021 and 2022 editions; Deryan, winner of 2020; Tayf, winner of 2019; Shahm of 2018; Muraaqib of 2017; and Al Mourtajez of 2016.

Tomorrow, eyes turn to the "Emirates French Guineas" (Poule d'Essai) for Thoroughbred colts and fillies, which serves as a major opening for the French classics , with the Colts Guineas to be held over 1,600 metres featuring 13 runners and a prize pool of €650,000, while the Fillies Guineas will be contested over 1,600 metres with the participation of 15 runners and prize money of €550,000.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, stated, "The France leg is a pivotal stop in the 33rd edition due to its historical and technical value."

He said the prestigious Cup, held with the support of the wise leadership, continues to consolidate its global standing and strengthen the presence of purebred Arabian horses at the world’s leading equestrian venues.