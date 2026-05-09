Sri Lanka to raise electricity tariffs by 18% for high-use homes, impacting 5%

COLOMBO, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced a decision to increase electricity tariffs by 18% for the second and third quarters of 2026, the Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

This adjustment specifically targets domestic consumers whose monthly consumption exceeds 180 units.

However, the Commission said that there will be no price revision for domestic users consuming fewer than 180 units, ensuring that the majority of households remain unaffected by the hike.

The tariff hike was authorised primarily to address a projected revenue shortfall of approximately Rs. 38 billion, triggered by rising power generation costs during the current and upcoming quarters.

Despite this deficit, the government has provided a written agreement to grant a Rs. 15 billion subsidy. As a result, the PUCSL confirmed that the price increase will only impact about 5% of the total consumer base, effectively shielding 95% of the population from higher costs.

Scheduled to take effect from midnight tomorrow, the 18% increase applies to several specific categories beyond high-usage domestic households.