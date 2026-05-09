UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, spoke by telephone to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening UAE–Türkiye relations and expanding collaboration, particularly in the economic and development sectors, in support of both nations’ growth ambitions.

The call also addressed the UAE’s participation in SAHA Expo 2026, the international defence and aerospace exhibition being held in Istanbul, and the exhibition’s role in advancing international cooperation in these sectors.

His Highness and President Erdoğan also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.