Bahrain announces arrest of group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

MANAMA, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of Bahrain announced that security authorities had uncovered a group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih, based on investigations and security reports, and in connection with previous Public Prosecution investigations into cases involving espionage for foreign entities and support for the Iranian attacks.

Bahrain News Agency quoted the ministry as saying that 41 members of the main group had been arrested and that legal proceedings are underway against them.

It added that search and investigation operations are continuing, and that legal measures will be undertaken against anyone proven to be involved in the group or to have committed acts in violation of the law.