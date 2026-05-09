FNC participates in PAM's committees meetings in Montenegro

BUDVA, Montenegro, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Amna Ali AlAdidi and Mudhia Salem Al Menhali, members of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, participated in the meetings of the Assembly's committees held as part of its 20th Plenary Session in Budva, Montenegro.

During her participation in the meeting of the Committee on Dialogue among Civilisations and Human Rights, which discussed the issue of children in armed conflict in the PAM Region, Amna Al Adidi, Deputy Chair of the FNC Parliamentary Division in PAM, stressed that children are among the groups most severely affected by armed conflicts, whether through direct exposure to grave violations or through indirect consequences related to displacement, disruption of education, and reduced access to healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

She underscored the need to strengthen legal frameworks criminalising the recruitment of children during conflicts, prevent all forms of violence, exploitation, and abuse, and treat children affected by conflicts as victims in need of protection, care, and rehabilitation.

She also highlighted the importance of integrating child protection into all stages of conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, recovery, and post-conflict reintegration, ensuring that the best interests of the child remain central throughout these processes.

Al Menhali, during her participation in the meeting of the Committee on Political Cooperation and Security Affairs, affirmed that the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions face interconnected security challenges, including regional conflicts, cross-border threats, maritime and energy security, and humanitarian crises, all of which have direct repercussions on societies, the national economies of these countries, and the global economy as a whole.