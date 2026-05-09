Ourlex launches digital-first skincare campaign with One Paris, supporting UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’

SHARJAH, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ourlex, a UAE-based digital platform for premium skincare distribution, has launched a new integrated social media campaign in collaboration with French skincare brand One Paris, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision to strengthen local value creation, advanced industries, and digital commerce.

The campaign combines influencer engagement, educational content, and digital storytelling to introduce high-quality, science-backed skincare products to consumers across the UAE and wider GCC market.

The UAE beauty and personal care market is estimated at approximately US$1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, driven by strong consumer demand and a shift toward premium products. Online beauty sales are expanding at over 10% annually.

“This initiative is closely aligned with the UAE’s vision to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy,” said Siham Picart, Founder of Ourlex. “Through platforms like Ourlex, we are enabling international brands such as One Paris to enter the region through a UAE-based ecosystem, creating value locally while expanding access to global innovation.”

In January 2025, ONE Paris set up operations at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SPARK) which is luring innovative startups in health, longevity, beauty tech, and sustainability to join its ecosystem and access regional markets.