DoH-Abu Dhabi Chairman highlights UAE’s remarkable progress in transforming healthcare

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health (DoH)– Abu Dhabi, said that the UAE’s remarkable progress in transforming healthcare, moving from a model focused on treating illness, to a system designed to care before it cures, to predict risk, prevent disease, and act early to restore health and improve quality of life.

In a statement on the occasion of Emirates Medical Day, Al Mansoori indicated that this transformation reflects continued investment in intelligent infrastructure, integrated data and life science innovation, where AI enables earlier intervention, better clinical decision-making and treatment pathways, and streamlines the patient journey.

In Abu Dhabi, this vision is already delivering measurable impact across the community, driven by exceptional national talent and strengthened through collaboration across the ecosystem. Through this integrated approach, we continue to expand personalised and precision medicine, improve continuity of care, and advance healthier lives for individuals and families, he added.

Al Mansoori said in conclusion, "Abu Dhabi also continues to contribute to the future of global health, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for innovative, people-first health solutions.

"Today, we proudly recognise the dedication of our healthcare professionals and our partners across the sector. Together, we continue to build a connected and sustainable ecosystem that places people at the centre and helps them to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.''