UAE Medical Forum honours healthcare teams, highlights training of 30,000 frontline personnel

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the slogan “Ready to Give Back to the Nation”, the Emirates Doctors Initiative organised the UAE Medical Forum in Abu Dhabi in conjunction with the Emirates Medical Day, observed annually on 9th May.

The forum was held at Fatima College of Health Sciences with broad participation from Emirati frontline healthcare teams, including members of the national reserve and volunteer medical teams from governmental, private, and nonprofit healthcare institutions across the UAE.

The forum aimed to honour medical professionals in recognition of their efforts in advancing the healthcare sector and delivering world-class healthcare services according to the highest international standards. It also highlighted their initiatives and achievements locally and globally.

The forum also highlighted the achievements of frontline teams in establishing, managing, and operating the first unified, integrated, and comprehensive national preparedness and emergency response system.

Since its establishment in 2020, the system has adopted an unprecedented national coalition model involving more than twenty governmental, private, and nonprofit institutions. The initiative created a platform for innovation and creativity aimed at building frontline capacities, developing first responder competencies, improving institutional readiness, and strengthening response capabilities for national medical, ambulance, civil defence, police, emergency, and special operations teams.

The programmes were accredited by more than ten leading international training centres and universities and implemented through internationally recognised unified curricula aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision of investing in human capital and sustainable development initiatives with local and global impact.

Dr Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, President of Emirates Doctors Initiative, stated that Emirates Medical Day represents an important national occasion to honour healthcare workers and recognise their dedication to serving society. He described the forum as a platform to showcase these efforts and the initiatives that contributed to building qualified healthcare professionals and strengthening their capabilities.

He added that the efforts of Emirati doctors, supported by the UAE leadership, resulted in the launch of a series of virtual medical academies and the training of more than 30,000 frontline personnel locally and internationally.

He also noted the launch of the first mobile field hospital and the operation of several mobile medical clinics locally and globally, benefiting millions under humanitarian and volunteer initiatives.