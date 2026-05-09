Dubai Police, UAE Cycling Federation strengthen sports cooperation

DUBAI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and the UAE Cycling Federation have discussed enhancing joint cooperation and expanding strategic sports partnerships in support of mutual institutional objectives.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Engineer Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chairman of the UAE Cycling Federation, and a delegation from Dubai Police headed by Brigadier Dr Jassim Mohammad Abdullah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to further strengthen collaboration, exchange expertise, and develop joint initiatives that support sports development and institutional excellence.