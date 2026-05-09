UAE President, VPs congratulate Hungarian Prime Minister on taking oath

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Péter Magyar on the occasion of taking the oath of office as Prime Minister of Hungary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Prime Minister Péter Magyar.