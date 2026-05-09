Abdullah bin Zayed condemns IRGC-linked cell in Bahrain, reaffirms UAE’s full solidarity with Kingdom

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the United Arab Emirates’ full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures taken by the Bahraini security authorities to uncover the main cell linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the ideology of “Wilayat al-Faqih,” in connection with espionage activities involving foreign entities and expressions of support for the unprovoked Iranian aggression.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to preserve the stability and wellbeing of its society. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Bahraini security authorities in successfully uncovering the cell and taking the necessary legal measures against its members.

He reiterated the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, as well as organisations linked to external agendas. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed further emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

He concluded by reaffirming that the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and reiterated the UAE’s full support for all actions taken by Bahrain to maintain its security and stability and protect its national achievements.